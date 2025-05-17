Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,588 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

