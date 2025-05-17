iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,559 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.79% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,010.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 942,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,062.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 262,702 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,057,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 326,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

