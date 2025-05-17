iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 56,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

