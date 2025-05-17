iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $298.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 831,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

