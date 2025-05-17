Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 15,508 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,571,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 562,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $348.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

