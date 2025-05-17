Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.63% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FPFD opened at $21.32 on Friday. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

