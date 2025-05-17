Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Free Report) by 253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.01% of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVRT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.7%

CVRT stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income.

