Jane Street Group LLC Buys 47,543 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 482.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 531.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of BATS XDEC opened at $37.98 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.