Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 33,181 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,851,000 after acquiring an additional 266,320 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $66.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

