Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,889 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 692.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE EHAB opened at $10.65 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

