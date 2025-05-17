Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,009,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFV opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.67.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

