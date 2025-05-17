Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.76% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FCAL opened at $48.11 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.