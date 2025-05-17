Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

