Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,370 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $14,889,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,982,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,300,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,497 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,741,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 901,600 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.