Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) by 750.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.45% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIGD. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.