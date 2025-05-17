Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $928,000.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

