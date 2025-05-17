Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXYZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

Shares of DXYZ stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.