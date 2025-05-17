Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FMHI opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.