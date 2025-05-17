Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 66,318 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.