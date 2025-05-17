Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 106,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 5.6%

URNJ opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

