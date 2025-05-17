Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,976,000 after purchasing an additional 224,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,610,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $73.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

