Jane Street Group LLC Sells 104,089 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163,708 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,830 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

