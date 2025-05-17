Jane Street Group LLC Sells 107,798 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.