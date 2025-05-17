Jane Street Group LLC Sells 36,484 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.44% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $114.01.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

