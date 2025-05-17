Jane Street Group LLC Sells 50,172 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Medifast Trading Up 4.7%

MED stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.96. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Medifast had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

