JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

JBLU stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,457,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 685,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,964,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 238,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

