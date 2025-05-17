JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 2.7%

AGCO stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92. AGCO has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGCO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in AGCO by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AGCO by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.