JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to “Neutral”

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of FL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5,148.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 130,927 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,498 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

