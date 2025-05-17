Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,381 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $159,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

