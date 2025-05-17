Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Knowles were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

NYSE KN opened at $17.12 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

