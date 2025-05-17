Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Position Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,139 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

