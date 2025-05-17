Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.3%

Legend Biotech stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

