Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

