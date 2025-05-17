Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Purchases 102,788 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 11.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 141.1% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.