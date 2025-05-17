Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 184,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,831,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $401,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 113,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.