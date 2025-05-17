Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SLM by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 119,796 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,488,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.