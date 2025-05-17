Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,298 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.