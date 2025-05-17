Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,298 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Vision were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Vision by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.