Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,299 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.