Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.