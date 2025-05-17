Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. CX Institutional increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,448,000.

LIT stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $864.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

