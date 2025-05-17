Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,965,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

