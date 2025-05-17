Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $65,407.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,370.07. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on M. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:M opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

