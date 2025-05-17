Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $218,000 Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,683 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

