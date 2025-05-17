Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $235,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,119,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,685,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $72,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.