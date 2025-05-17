Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $210,000 in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 766,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $83,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,052. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,153 shares of company stock worth $935,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

