Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $232,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 804.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

