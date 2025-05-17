Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $245,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 124,671 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

