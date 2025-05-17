Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $212,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 479,985 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after acquiring an additional 357,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $95.17 and a 12 month high of $234.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.