Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $255,000 Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kemper by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 374,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $23,325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3,378.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $14,016,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Kemper Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KMPR opened at $64.70 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.